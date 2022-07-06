AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.09) to £120 ($145.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

AZN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 100,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of -204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

