ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get ATCO alerts:

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at C$1,174,225,327.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83.

ATCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.