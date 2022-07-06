Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,461 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 131,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 155,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

