Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 275,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,959,300. The stock has a market cap of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

