Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$48.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

