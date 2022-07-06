Atlas Private Wealth Management Invests $1.22 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.