Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,329. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

