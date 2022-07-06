Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 767 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

PSX stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,432. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

