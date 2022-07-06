Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 774 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.63. 4,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.45. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.