Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 220 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,552,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,805,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

