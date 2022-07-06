Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.