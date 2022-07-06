Auto Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Auto has a market cap of $14.85 million and $3.24 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $280.27 or 0.01364026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,545.46 or 0.99992984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

