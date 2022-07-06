Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,381. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

