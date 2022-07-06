Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.82. 18,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,381. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

