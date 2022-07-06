AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 2.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,945,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.61.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

