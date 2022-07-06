Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Up 4.8%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 7,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 252,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $4,461,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

