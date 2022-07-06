Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
AVGR stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.75. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.78.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
