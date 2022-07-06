Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 494 ($5.98) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.42) to GBX 520 ($6.30) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.42) to GBX 520 ($6.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.13.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

