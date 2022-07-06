Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $455.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.