Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 56130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR)
