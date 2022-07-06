Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arconic worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 583,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

