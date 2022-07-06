Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 165,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $476.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $544.07 and its 200 day moving average is $581.27. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.