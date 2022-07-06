Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.