Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 6.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $100,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 69,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

MTUM opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08.

