Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

