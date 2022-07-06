Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 305 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 145,898 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

Generac stock opened at $216.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

