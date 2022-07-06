Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 4,346 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.