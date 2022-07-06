Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $16.65 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

