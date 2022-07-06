Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,406,000 after buying an additional 95,284 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,673,000 after buying an additional 128,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after buying an additional 65,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,460,000 after buying an additional 77,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

