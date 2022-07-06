Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

