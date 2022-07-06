Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit stock opened at $400.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.09 and its 200 day moving average is $473.65. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

