Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.18

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.18 and last traded at C$22.19, with a volume of 826766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.69.

ABX has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.73.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.14.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

