Barrington Research Weighs in on Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

