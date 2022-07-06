Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €67.00 ($69.79) and last traded at €67.60 ($70.42). Approximately 88,815 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €68.60 ($71.46).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.44.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3)
