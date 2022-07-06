Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 33625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.29.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

