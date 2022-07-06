BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Up 306.2% Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 66.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $418,178.26 and $320.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 306.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,410 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.