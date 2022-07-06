Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

