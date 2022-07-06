BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $180.53 and last traded at $183.70. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 307,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.48.

Specifically, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.13.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in BeiGene by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BeiGene by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

