BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.79

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.79 and last traded at C$13.79, with a volume of 32084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

