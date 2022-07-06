Belt Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,081.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $12,081.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.81 or 0.10328823 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00136174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 900.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

