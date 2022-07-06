Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Trading Down 0.8%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.
About Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benessere Capital Acquisition (BENEU)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.