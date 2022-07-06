Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 41,187 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $945,653.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $249,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $118,064.48.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48.

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $98,746.80.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44.

Shares of AGL stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 2,770,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,594. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $39.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

