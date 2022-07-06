BENQI Reaches Market Cap of $4.84 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. BENQI has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BENQI has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 891.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.30 or 0.09891364 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00126181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00099993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016611 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

