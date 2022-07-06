BetterBetting (BETR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

