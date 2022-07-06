BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 975.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,910 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

