Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and traded as low as C$3.56. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 126 shares.
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.68.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
Featured Articles
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.