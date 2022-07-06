Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and traded as low as C$3.56. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 126 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.68.

Big Rock Brewery ( TSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

