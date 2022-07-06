Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 153.4% Higher This Week

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $48,979.36 and $6,993.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 153.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 876% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.39 or 0.09798224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00134583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016517 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.