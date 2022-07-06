Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0818 on Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 57.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

