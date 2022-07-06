BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,037.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $18,037.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00284731 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00077441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00075236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,344,369,535 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

