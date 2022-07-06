BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $141,241.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,181.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.15 or 0.05644566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00248072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00620470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00074369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00521976 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006218 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

